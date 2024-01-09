Foster Group Inc. Sells 634 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of West Bancorporation worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 143,689 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 4,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

