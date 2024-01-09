Foster Group Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

