Foster Group Inc. Sells 8,481 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,572 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.