Foster Group Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 6,917,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

