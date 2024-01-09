Foster Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,026,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,805,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.