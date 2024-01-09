Foster Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $51,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 342,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 425,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 75,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,073. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

