Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

