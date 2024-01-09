Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.78. 4,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Fresnillo Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

