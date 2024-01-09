Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.05. Frontier Group shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 164,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 over the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 110.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 985.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 952,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 864,996 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.