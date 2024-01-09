Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE FRO opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Frontline has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after buying an additional 44,909 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 146,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $4,645,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

