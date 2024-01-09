Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $9.17 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

