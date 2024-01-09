Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 359,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,166 shares.The stock last traded at $49.09 and had previously closed at $50.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Futu Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

