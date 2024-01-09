FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Decreased by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.15.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

