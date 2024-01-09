FY2023 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut by Analyst

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

