FY2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $12.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.32. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $17.12 EPS.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million.
View Our Latest Report on Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.3 %
TSE PD opened at C$71.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 bullish mid-cap earnings plays for January 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.