FY2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $12.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.32. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

TSE PD opened at C$71.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

