Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Galaxy Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
About Galaxy Resources
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
