General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.73. 265,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,837. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

