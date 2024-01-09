General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $32,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.85. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.