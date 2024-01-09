General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

