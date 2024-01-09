General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading 1,020% Higher

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMO) shares traded up 1,020% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.
General Moly Stock Performance
About General Moly
General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
