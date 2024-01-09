Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.13% of Gentex worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 200,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,806. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

