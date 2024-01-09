Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,054.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,054 ($13.44) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.31), with a volume of 15934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £450.49 million, a P/E ratio of 205.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,000.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 954.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

In related news, insider Neil Janin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.77), for a total value of £70,140 ($89,407.27). Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

