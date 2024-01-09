German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,866,010.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 471,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,866,010.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,816 shares of company stock valued at $552,733. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

