Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.