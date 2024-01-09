Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.