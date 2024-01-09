GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

