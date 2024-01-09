Golden Ocean Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 510% compared to the average volume of 822 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 807,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

