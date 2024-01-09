Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 131.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

