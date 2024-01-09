Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,951 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF worth $45,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBUY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,488,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after acquiring an additional 224,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBUY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.17. Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

The Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (GBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to invest in global stocks associated with priorities and spending habits of younger consumers. GBUY was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

