GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

