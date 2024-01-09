Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,907 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,255. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

