Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 4,913 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Global Payments worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 615,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,727. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

