Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. 2,546,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,300. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

