Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $26,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

NYSEARCA:MEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

