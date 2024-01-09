Gradient Investments LLC Buys 5,143 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock remained flat at $95.65 during trading on Tuesday. 4,425,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,393. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

