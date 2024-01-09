Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LHX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.28. The company had a trading volume of 241,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,326. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

