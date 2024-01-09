Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.92. 346,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,026. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.26. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.