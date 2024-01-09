Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 669,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,999. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.