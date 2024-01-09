Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.77. 185,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,000. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.26. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

