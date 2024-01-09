Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,818 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.42. 675,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.07. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

