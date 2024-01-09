Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $401,172,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL remained flat at $57.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 361,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

