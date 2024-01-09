Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Genpact worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 284,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

