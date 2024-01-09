Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.09 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $220.42. The company had a trading volume of 535,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,687. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average is $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

