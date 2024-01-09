Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 852,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,735,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

ACN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.90. The stock had a trading volume of 544,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.39. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.