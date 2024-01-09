Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.41. 315,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,180. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

