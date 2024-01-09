Gradient Investments LLC Has $18.27 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

