Gradient Investments LLC Has $184.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,030 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $184,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 2,394,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,855. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

