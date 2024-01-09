Gradient Investments LLC Has $21.36 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.70. 283,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,954. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

