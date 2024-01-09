Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 6,104,528.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709,268 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 18.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $58,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of BATS BJUL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,422 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

