Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

